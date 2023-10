MSM OVERSEAS REAL ESTATE BROKER

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie

Cena na żądanie

Poddaj się: 2023

MORE THAN JUST A RESIDENT In its centrally located apartments and its holistic design philosophy. Upper House is a place that broadens horizons by maximizing access to a wealth of facilities and offering expansive views of Jumeirah Islands and Marina Skyline. The residential development comprises outstanding units ranging from studios to one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and features exceptional amenities. From a 37-meter lap pool to a kids’ splash pad, a padel and an urban basketball court, a barbecue area, a podcast room, a fitness studio with a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a clubhouse with a records lounge, a space dedicated for artists in residence, a gallery wall, a workspace and so on. LOCATION With an easy-going community vibe and a range of amenities, Jumeirah Lakes Towers is situated across the world-class Dubai Marina and has become an ideal residential community for families as well as individuals who want to live in an area surrounded by a panoramic waterfront promenade and breath-taking landscapes. Jumeirah Lakes Towers is also home to retail outlets and offices while it also offers a vast array of dining and shopping options as well as recreation and entertainment opportunities.