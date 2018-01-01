  1. Realting.com
Emiraty Arabskie, Aspect Tower, Business Bay Office 2601, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Company type
Agencja nieruchomości
Rok założenia firmy
2016
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский
Strona internetowa
range.ae
Opis

The Range story began with a small, but diligent team of realty experts hand-picked by our Founder, Mr. Nitin Chopra. Our journey this far has been profound with milestone victories that led us on the path for expansion within our team. Our organizational strength has increased to 100 skillful specialists that know the Dubai real estate market like the back of their hand. However, we have always maintained the same ethos, choosing individuals who are committed to providing you with unrivalled service and in-depth knowledge.

Our combined experience of over two decades makes Range one of the most experienced corporate real estate providers in the region that has seen the Dubai market grow from its early days to the incredible opportunities that it offers today. Our team has experienced the many highs and lows of the market, ensuring we always know the best option for our clients, and since our inception, Range has grown to become the ultimate all-in-one solution for the Dubai real estate market.

Design Quarter v samom kreativnom rayone Dubaya
Design Quarter v samom kreativnom rayone Dubaya
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od € 467,189
76–156 m² 3 mieszkanie
Poddaj się: -2026
Agencja nieruchomości: realtortopdubai

Rozpoczęcie sprzedaży luksusowych apartamentów Design Quarter w najbardziej kreatywnej dzielnicy Dubaju!

W sercu Dubai Design District dumnie rozwija się nowy sztandarowy projekt Meraas – Design Quarter na d3.

Około – siedziba znanych na całym świecie domów mody i biur startowych. Najbardziej kreatywny obszar, w którym odbywają się największe wydarzenia związane z modą, muzyką, kulturą i sztuką.

📍 Dubai Design District

Mieszkańcy Dzielnicy Projektowej w projekcie d3 będą pierwszymi w słynnej na całym świecie dzielnicy projektowej Dubaju!

?? 安 Sprzedaż rozpocznie się 18 marca. Nadal masz czas, aby jako pierwszy zarezerwować najlepszą opcję.

Najbardziej atrakcyjne ceny w okolicy!
Do zakupu są dostępne apartamenty z 1-3 sypialniami. 

Średnie ceny:
💵 -średnia cena za mieszkanie z 1 sypialnią $ 510 000 ( ~ 38 418 000 ₽ )
💵 - średnia cena mieszkań z 2 sypialniami $ 788 000 ( ~ 59 360 000 ₽ )
💵 - średnia cena mieszkań z 3 sypialniami $ 1161 milionów ( ~ 87 458 000 ₽ )
Powierzchnia od 75 m ²

Złożona infrastruktura:
• odkryty basen
• siłownia
• miejsce do grillowania
• znakomite restauracje
• parki i zielone ogrody
• place zabaw
• korty tenisowe i boisko do koszykówki 

Realizacja projektu – maj 2027 r

Sprawdź szczegóły i zostaw zapytanie o rezerwację w najlepszej cenie 📩

Bluewaters Bay
Bluewaters Bay
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Poddaj się: -2026
Agencja nieruchomości: realtortopdubai

Rozpoczęcie sprzedaży drugiej wieży na Bluewaters od wysokiej jakości i prestiżowego programisty Meraas ^
Ten projekt znajduje się w wyjątkowej lokalizacji, dzięki czemu mieszkańcy mogą dotrzeć do kultowych atrakcji Dubaju na głównych autostradach, sieciach drogowych i szlakach turystycznych.
Sam projekt obejmuje:
2 BUDYNEK ( pierwszy wyprzedany w ciągu 3 godzin )
672 OFIARY
KWARTAŁY Z 1, 2, 3 i 4 SPARKERAMI
3 PENTAUS
1 JEDNOSTKA ROSNIC
BASZYNA KUROROWA
BASEN DZIECIĘCY
KLUB FITNES
ZIELONE OBSTAWY I BADANIA BARBEC
TENNIS KOPT

Nasi agenci w Emiraty Arabskie
Aliaksandr Liatchenia
Aliaksandr Liatchenia
3 obiekty
