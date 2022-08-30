Among digital nomads Americans are the most numerous, Russia and Canada are in the third place

The IT-industry is rapidly developing, and the list of the specialisations in this field is extending. Only a short time ago we found out what being a digital nomad means, but today we already can speak on the prospects of this profession.

Visaguid.world reports that as of March 2022 52% of all specialists among digital nomads were Americans. According to a survey conducted by international data collector Statista, in total 9 991 or 52% of 14 214 respondents were Americans, while the representatives of other nationalities averaged less than 5% which is around 1000 digital nomads.

«Digital nomads usually combine remote work and travelling for different purposes. Being passionate about travelling and new adventures, they know how to use new technologies to the maximum. All they need is a connection to the Internet to work from any point in the world» — explains Statista.

The second place in the list goes to the United Kingdom which has 8% of all representatives among digital nomads. Next on this list are Russian and Canadian citizens who make 5 and 4 percent correspondingly, while Germany and France make 3 percent of the specialists in this field each.

Moreover, 6 percent in total are citizens of Australia, Brazil, and the Netherlands (2% or 300 people each). At the same time, digital nomads from other countries like Spain, Ukraine, India, Poland, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, Israel make only 1 percent of the total number in the world.

For reference. In 2021, there were a total of 35 million digital nomads worldwide, with the number of US digital nomads doubling in recent years. Specifically, the total number in the United States increased from 4.8 million in 2019 to more than 11 million in 2021.

By some estimates, digital nomads move every six months, but 80 percent stay in one place from three to nine months, while 66 percent stay in one place from three to six months. By the way, 70 percent of digital nomads work 40 hours per week or less, and as estimated, annually they earn 119 423 dollars. As for the civil status, 61 percent are married and 39 percent are single.

