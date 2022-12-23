Austrians, Finns, and Romanians are more satisfied with their lives than residents of other EU countries. Eurostat found out how Europeans’ life satisfaction has changed over 3 years (from 2018 to 2021).

What criteria were considered in the study? Financial well-being, working conditions, education, social circle, intimate life, etc.

How has European life satisfaction changed over 3 years? Compared with 2018, in 2021, people were a little less satisfied with their lives — now the total score is 7.2 points (0.1 points lower than before). This was primarily influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, which damaged both the economy and people’s mental state.

The list of the most satisfied Europeans (by country) looks as follows:

1. Austria — 8.0 points

2. Finland — 7.9

3. Romania — 7.7

4. Netherlands — 7.6

5. Poland — 7.5

6. Sweden — 7,5

7. Belgium — 7,5

8. Slovenia — 7.5

Only in Lithuania (+0.6), Croatia (+0.5), Greece and Romania (+0.4 each) the level of happiness has increased over these three years. On the contrary, satisfaction decreased among residents of Ireland (-0.8), France and Denmark (-0.5 each). In terms of age, young people from 16 to 29 years feel the happiest.