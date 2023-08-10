In recent years, Kazakhstan has been taking steps to simplify immigration conditions for foreign investors. The new program “Ashyk Kazakhstan 500+” is designed to make the country more attractive for skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors.

According to statements by the Minister of Labor of Kazakhstan, Tamara Duisenova, investors who have obtained an A-5 investor visa can now hire foreigners without the need to obtain special permits. Since the beginning of 2023, 76 investors have already taken advantage of this opportunity.

In addition, Kazakhstan introduced the A-6 investor visa. This visa gives its holders the right to long-term residence in the country—up to 10 years. However, to obtain it, the investor must invest at least $300,000. These funds will be used for business development in Kazakhstan.

Thus, holders of A-5 and A-6 investor visas have the right to reside in Kazakhstan with their families, engage in entrepreneurial activities, purchase real estate, hire personnel, make payments, and carry out any necessary operations for business development.

There is a special program for ethnic Kazakh businessmen that provides them with ten-year Ata Zholy cards. With its help, they have the opportunity to return to their historical homeland and actively participate in the development of business on its territory.

And one more innovation: the Kazakhstani authorities optimized the receipt of individual identification numbers (IIN) and electronic digital signatures (EDS) for investors. From July 1, 2023, these documents will be issued on a “one-stop-shop” basis.

