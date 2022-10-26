Sometimes in the realting catalog you can find not just gorgeous apartments and houses, but real «miracle-objects». This time we found a nice (even very) penthouse. It is located in Austria — a fairly expensive country with a corresponding standard of living. Living in the Austrian capital, Vienna, you will be surrounded by music, mountains, and beautiful scenery.

5 room apartment Vienna, Austria $2,47M 5 Rooms 3 bath 22 942 m²

It is important to know that only those who have a residence permit in the EU can buy property in Austria . Citizens of other countries have to get a special permit from the Land Commission, while a mortgage can be obtained regardless of your citizenship.

So, a magnificent penthouse, which you can see before you — it is 2 floors, 5 rooms and 3 bathrooms (the entire living space is 22 942 m²). It is so spacious that there is even a glazed mini greenhouse for the plants. In general, there is originality in every element of this space (just look at the unusual paintings on the walls).

The interior light space of the apartment is created thanks to such an architectural element as an atrium — a kind of modern analog of a dome or vault, only now it looks like a glazed ceiling window. This, by the way, promotes ventilation and reduces the need for air conditioning.

What forms the «image» of the penthouse: a kitchen, a spacious bedroom with a separate bathroom and a terrace; a living room with an open fireplace in the center, and above it a gallery with a stylish fitness room, sauna, spacious bathroom and an additional room; a dressing room and laundry room. Technical highlights: the floors here are heated, and the air conditioning can be controlled remotely.

Infrastructurally this place is also fully equipped: as the seller writes, stores, banks and restaurants are literally on the doorstep.

An important nuance. Moving into the penthouse will not be immediately possible: the fact is that the owner is now building a house, which will be ready only in 2023 — until then, the seller plans to live in the apartments on sale.