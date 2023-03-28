Egypt introduces new visitor visas, which will be valid for 5 years. Their launch was announced by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of the country, Ahmed Issa.

Egypt will issue multi-entry visas for five years. Their cost will be $700. For the first time, the country offers visas that will be valid for several years. This is because the North African country seeks to “pump up” the sphere of tourism and earn from it.

The new Egyptian visa will be available through an electronic visa portal or Egyptian consulates abroad. Citizens of the U.S. and Britain, as well as countries in the Schengen zone, will have priority in the issuance—the visa is designed to make it easier for tourists who regularly choose Egypt as their main destination.

Be aware that Egypt has increased the number of nations that can obtain a 30-day visa upon arrival, bringing the total to 180. Short-term visas are offered for a fee of $25.