Location of the complex: In the residential complex comfort-plus class of the «1st Yasenevsky» the advantages of two styles of life are available. After all, in walking distance of the metro, school with 25-meter swimming pool and IT-cluster and at the same time as much as 63 hectares of the landscaped Trinity forest park under the windows, where it is so pleasant to breathe fresh air and listen to birds singing. The own closed territory of the «1st Yasenevsky» is a cozy oasis. Here and the green lit boulevard for walks, a system of velveils, a small city square, cafes, bakeries and coffee points. And still yards without cars and multi-storey parking. The highlight of the territory is fruit trees in the yards and urban gardens. The «1st Yasenevsky» - only 1 km from MKAD, on the territory of new Moscow. Residential complex, where there is everything necessary for a modern person. Transport accessibility: To the metro «Kornilovskaya» - 12 minutes on foot To the metro «Tyutchevskaya» - 25 minutes on foot To metro «Teply stan» - 10 minutes by transport To the metro «Olkhovaya» - 30 minutes by public transport Personal vehicles: Departure to the Kaluga highway - 500 meters MKAD - 1 km Internal infrastructure: LCD «1st Yasenevsky» can be called an ideal place for a family with children. Here literally behind the house is Troitsky forest park – a favorite place of walks of young parents. And in the inner courts special zones are allocated for children's playgrounds. They are equipped with everything you need for a happy childhood: modern and as safe as possible swings, sandboxes and lazals. Equipment and game scenarios at playgrounds are designed together with a team of child psychologists for the proper development of the child and to increase their interest. Also next to the house are two kindergartens, one of which has already been built and a school for 1100 seats. The school can rightly be called an exemplary educational institution. It lays the foundations for a successful future. There is a class of robotics, IT-cluster, 25-meter swimming pool and well-equipped sports halls.