  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile

Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile

Mnatobi, Georgia
from € 269,139
;
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Feria is a villa in a modern architectural style located in the village of Feriya, in the popular suburb of Batumi.

The villas are located in a quiet and comfortable place with landscaped areas and green nature. A 20-minute drive from Batumi Center and a diverse infrastructure.

The villas are presented in the black finish with modern layouts: a studio and 3 bedrooms with a spacious area of 270 sq.m. Each villa owns an outdoor rooftop terrace, from where you can enjoy stunning views of the mountains and the sea.

Infrastructure:
- Water park;
- Embankment;
- Shopping center;
- Cafes and restaurants;
- Fitness center;
- Educational institutions;
- Medical facilities.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Georgia!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 1 116.0 – 1 247.0
Price per m², € 2 705 – 3 028
Apartment price, € 3 373 262 – 3 378 938
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 270.0
Price per m², € 997
Apartment price, € 269 139
New building location
Mnatobi, Georgia
Similar complexes
Villa Villy premium-klassa Blok B
Batumi, Georgia
from € 336,888
Villa DEX
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from € 138,300
Cottage village Sunny Village
Batumi, Georgia
from € 133,642
Villa Elegantnye villy Blok A
Batumi, Georgia
from € 408,349
Villa ORTA
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from € 147,500
You are viewing
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Mnatobi, Georgia
from € 269,139
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Cottage village Sunny Village
Cottage village Sunny Village
Batumi, Georgia
from € 133,642
144 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Georgia Private Investment
Selling Townhouse in Batumi's Best Country Village Sunny Village Townhouse Project is located 10 minutes from the center of Batumi in a quiet green area. Area with tangerine gardens and eucalyptus. Quiet and calm area. The complex is designed for permanent family residence.  The project provides a park area with arbors and convenient parking for residents. Houses are rented in a white frame, there is also the possibility of agreeing on an individual layout. The project presents 3 types of villas: 144 m ², 176 m ² and 186 m ² Price per square meter 1000 $ in a white frame. An option for repairs from a company for an individual design project is available. Be sure to watch the video. THIS must be seen! The developer provided in each villa: individual parking, pool, convenient layout. For sale are 2-story villas. They provide: - combined kitchen-living room, -2 bedrooms, -2 bathrooms. The completion of construction is September 2023. This means that already New 2024 you can spend in your home. Closed territory and territory without cars. There is a lot of greenery around. Ideal for both a large family and a couple. In case of rental, the villa has a high rental potential: for long-term rental - 2000-2500 $ per month for short-term leases - 250-300 $ per day. + the villas themselves will rise in price after settlement. Pre-purity finish from 144000 $. When buying a villa, VNZh is provided.      
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
from € 97,725
55–203 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Seashell
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start your day with a look at the restful water surface or dynamic waves, enjoy communion with family and friends while having dinner on the terrace or in the living room with beautiful views or relax in the bathroom while admiring the sunset. According to statistics, houses with sea views are sold 20% more expensive and 30% faster. And the rental rate of such places is 30% higher on average The SeaShell cottages are designed in three levels emphasizing the landscape of the mountain, this allowed for preserving the panoramic view on the all lines. The landscape design and project of the cottage is elaborated so that you feel alone with nature. Staying away from the resort hustle and bustle, the cottages are located near the key attractions of the region. The famous waterfall and the monument to Andrew the Apostle are just 10 minutes away, and the Gonio Fortress, which is perfectly preserved since Ancient Rome is 20 minutes away. A little farther, an hour's drive away, the pearls of mountainous Adjara – the Mahuntseti and Mirveti waterfalls, the ancient arched bridges of Queen Tamara, and the Machakhela National Park are hidden. If you miss the city – Batumi, its attractions and entertainment are just 35 minutes from the cottage. The first project in Georgia with such a huge common area with Sakura Park, infinity pool, Finnish and Turkish sauna, solarium, BBQ zone on the roof terrace and kids' playground. The territory of the SeaShell complex is fenced, has 24-hour video surveillance, is protected by a private security company to ensure comprehensive security for you, your family, and your property. We construct villas using materials and components from European companies. For more details, contact our manager.
Villa Villy premium-klassa Blok B
Villa Villy premium-klassa Blok B
Batumi, Georgia
from € 336,888
3–165 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! iVillas Block B - elegant premium villas on the Black Sea, in the green area of the Green Cape next to the Botanical Garden. The location of the villas carries comfort and bewitching views of the sea, mountains and green landscapes. The complex also has its own modern architecture: underground parking, swimming pool, fitness center, spa, playgrounds, 24-hour security, concierge. Three-story villas are presented in an elegant architectural solution, with modern layouts of 165 sq.m. With designer repairs, furniture and panoramic views. Each villa has its own outdoor pool, from where you can enjoy sea and mountain views. Infrastructure: - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Bank branches. Call or write, select an object for you in Georgia! Free legal support!
Realting.com
Go