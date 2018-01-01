Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
Feria is a villa in a modern architectural style located in the village of Feriya, in the popular suburb of Batumi.
The villas are located in a quiet and comfortable place with landscaped areas and green nature. A 20-minute drive from Batumi Center and a diverse infrastructure.
The villas are presented in the black finish with modern layouts: a studio and 3 bedrooms with a spacious area of 270 sq.m. Each villa owns an outdoor rooftop terrace, from where you can enjoy stunning views of the mountains and the sea.
Infrastructure:
- Water park;
- Embankment;
- Shopping center;
- Cafes and restaurants;
- Fitness center;
- Educational institutions;
- Medical facilities.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Georgia!