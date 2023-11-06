  1. Realting.com
  Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace in Budva, Maslina

Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace in Budva, Maslina

Budva, Montenegro
€180,000
About the complex

Discover the perfect blend of comfort and convenience with this exceptional 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after Maslina district of Budva. Priced attractively at $180,000, this high 1st-floor unit offers a generous 50 square meters of living space, complemented by a spacious 15-square-meter terrace that enhances your living experience.

Situated just 500 meters from the inviting Adriatic coastline, this apartment provides easy access to the beach while also boasting a central location less than 500 meters away from the city center. The scenic beauty of the sea might not be directly visible, but the apartment treats you to captivating mountain views that add a touch of serenity to your daily life.

Inside, you’ll find two comfortable bedrooms and a well-appointed bathroom. The apartment is in excellent condition, ready for you to move in and start enjoying its welcoming ambiance. Notably, it comes fully furnished with a collection of new furniture and modern appliances, making it ideal for a hassle-free transition to your new home. Equipped with two air conditioners, two Smart TVs, a washing machine, a dryer, and a dishwasher, this apartment ensures that your daily needs are met.

This turnkey apartment includes everything you need for immediate occupancy, from linens and towels to kitchenware. Embrace the opportunity to own this fully furnished gem and experience a remarkable combination of functionality and style, all within the heart of Budva’s charming Maslina district.

Budva, Montenegro

