One-bedroom Apartment in the new complex near center

About the complex

We present to you a stunning 1-bedroom apartment in the upcoming complex located near the center of Budva. The complex comprises a variety of apartments, ranging from 1 to 6 floors, ensuring there is an option suitable for every preference.

The 1-bedroom apartment boasts a total area ranging from 40,06 to 51,88 square meters and comes equipped with a terrace. 

Furthermore, there is an option to purchase a parking space underneath the building for an additional cost of 18.000-20.000 euros, providing residents with easy and secure access to their vehicles.

The location of the complex is ideal, situated close to the center of Budva, residents have easy access to all the amenities and facilities the town has to offer. From shopping centers to supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, you will never run out of options.

Lastly, the prices for the apartments range from 112.300 to 152.600 euros.

In conclusion, this 1-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking to own a property in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience the beauty of this upcoming complex firsthand.

New building location
Budva, Montenegro

