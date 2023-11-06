  1. Realting.com
Studio Apartment in the new complex near the center

Budva, Montenegro
€90,100
About the complex

A stunning Studio Apartment in a brand new complex that is currently under construction in the beautiful city of Budva.

This modern apartment is perfect for those looking for a comfortable and functional living space. The apartment is located in a quiet area but still close to the center, Old Town, beaches, shops and all necessary infrastructure. 

This type of apartment is available on the 4th floor of the building, which has a total of 7 floors. The apartment boasts a terrace, providing plenty of natural light and a pleasant atmosphere. The apartment is compact and cozy, with a total area of 30.88 square meters.

There is an option to buy a parking place under the building for 18.000-20.000 euros.

And with the complex currently in the construction process, now is the perfect time to invest and save money.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a studio apartment in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!

New building location
Budva, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment






