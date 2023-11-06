  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. 1-bedroom apartment in a great location near the beach in Becici

1-bedroom apartment in a great location near the beach in Becici

Becici, Montenegro
from
€90,000
;
12
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

A new complex in Becici, Budva. The one-bedroom apartments in a range of sizes and styles, from 36 to 60 square meters, with options available on different floors and with balconies or terraces.

Our apartments are perfect for anyone looking for luxury living at an affordable price. With prices starting at just 90,000, and with a big discount from the company, this is a great opportunity to invest in your future.

Each apartment comes with a furnished bathroom and is located in a brand new, vibrant neighborhood just 300 meters from the sea. You’ll also find a large shop nearby, perfect for all your grocery needs, and a big city playground just a short walk away.

Our complex is still under construction, but with completion set for just 18 months from now, this is the perfect time to invest. 

At this early stage of construction, there is a limited-time special discount of up to 13% on our studio apartments. And with parking lots available for purchase at prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 EUR, you can secure your dream home in this prime location.

Don’t miss out on the chance to live in comfort and style in one of the most desirable areas in Becici, Budva.

Contact us today to learn more about our available units and to schedule a viewing.

New building location
Becici, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Two-bedroom Penthouse with a sea view in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€650,000
Apartment building Great Studio near a beach in Becici, Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
€64,800
Apartment building Studio Apartment in Condo Hotel on the seafront
Becici, Montenegro
from
€229,250
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€700,000
Apartment building Apartments in a Peaceful area of Radanovici
Pelinovo, Montenegro
You are viewing
1-bedroom apartment in a great location near the beach in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
€90,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Apartment building Kompleks v Przhno
Apartment building Kompleks v Przhno
Przno, Montenegro
from
€85,000
Area 50 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2019
Agency: eNovogradnja
A new residential complex located in a small but very cozy resort area of Przhno, surrounded by picturesque mountains and the Adriatic Sea. The place for construction was not chosen by chance - Montenegro’s attractions such as the hallmark of the elite island-hotel Sveti Stefan and the former royal residence Milocher are located near. The resort of Przhno, located in a bay with a sandy beach and preserving the atmosphere of a former fishing village with authentic houses - current restaurants and taverns along the promenade zone, is a cozy place for an unforgettable vacation and secluded stay. The complex has a good location. In addition to the proximity of famous historical attractions - the airport of Tivat is located 25 km from the complex, the large city of Budva with a developed infrastructure of 6 km, and the road to the beach is only 7 minutes walk. A new access road has been laid to the complex, overlooking the highway - the Jadran path and connecting the resort with neighboring cities. The improvement of the territory, designed in a single landscape design, includes: paths paved with natural stone; installation of decorative lighting around the perimeter; equipped playground; lawns and hedges between houses; natural landscaping and planting of young trees and shrubs; round-the-clock video surveillance system. The complex consists of two buildings, each of which has its own underground parking and apartments facing the sea.
Residential complex MonteDreams
Residential complex MonteDreams
Becici, Montenegro
from
€201,000
Area 80–265 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2020
Agency: eNovogradnja
The developer provides all customers with guaranteed rental income in conjunction with MonteDreams. New residential complex Monte Dreams from a European developer who has already implemented two successful projects in Becici. A developer with many years of experience in construction, a professional team, carefully selected materials, vigilant quality control make this project truly unique. The complex offers apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, all with high-quality finishes and panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the residential complex of Montedrims will include: - two separate pools and a stone grotto - a bar near the pools - fitness room - Finnish sauna and hammam - rest room - children's playroom - reception - billiard room - regular transport to the beach of Bechichi (shuttle) - laundry - underground parking - private territory with video surveillance. In the immediate vicinity there is a magnificent sandy beach, stretching over a wide strip along the coast. Numerous shops, cafes and restaurants are open on the promenade. Bečichi Resort adjoins the tourist center of Montenegro, the city of Budva with its diverse entertainment, shops, restaurants and a rich nightlife. Make your dreams come true by becoming the owner of excellent apartments in fabulous Montenegro!
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the seafront
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the seafront
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€292,600
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the second floor of a new residential complex. It is  situated in the quiet location of Donja Lastva, which is considered the pearl of the Montenegrin coast. This exclusive property boasts two spacious terraces with stunning sea views that cover a total area of 77 square meters. Each apartment in the complex has its own designated parking place, ensuring that you have a safe and secure place to park your vehicle. The elegant residential complex is constructed using the best quality materials, ensuring that the house and apartment meet European standards and refined tastes. The complex is situated in a quiet location that offers breathtaking views and unity with nature. You can easily reach the center of business and cultural life, as it takes only 10 minutes to get to Porto Montenegro. The apartment is located in a four-story building that comes with its own elevator, allowing you to easily reach your home without any hassle. The complex also provides access to the beach, so you can enjoy the beauty of the sea right at your doorstep. Additionally, the promenade is only 3 minutes away, providing you with easy access to various restaurants, cafes, and other entertainment options. The apartment features two bedrooms, making it an ideal option for families or individuals looking for additional space. The house and apartment are finished with high-quality materials, ensuring that every aspect of the apartment meets the highest standards of luxury and sophistication. In summary, this 2-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity that offers you a luxurious lifestyle, breathtaking views, and proximity to all amenities. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and make this dream apartment your own.
Realting.com
Go