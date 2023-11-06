  1. Realting.com
  3. Brand new 2-bedroom penthouse in a peaceful neighborhood

Brand new 2-bedroom penthouse in a peaceful neighborhood

Tivat, Montenegro
€250,000
About the complex

The luxurious 2-bedroom apartment with a 19 sqm terrace that offers breathtaking views of the city skyline. This stunning apartment is located on the top floor of the building and has an exclusive elevator entrance that leads directly into the unit.

Boasting a living surface area of 62 sqm, this apartment has a spacious living area that combines a modern kitchen and dining area. The two bedrooms are divided by a bathroom that will have floor heating installed.

The building is currently under construction and is planned to be completed in the second half of 2023. The finished apartment will feature fully furnished walls and floors, electricity, water, and sewage connection, as well as an A/C unit in each room, ensuring that residents enjoy the highest level of comfort.

Additionally, a parking spot is included, providing convenience and safety for vehicle owners. For those looking for a fully equipped home, it is possible to add a kitchen, furniture, and small appliances pack to the offer.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make this your new home! Contact us today to learn more.

New building location
Tivat, Montenegro

