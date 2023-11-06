  1. Realting.com
Two-bedroom Penthouse with a sea view in Porto Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
€650,000
;
30 1
About the complex

The Penthouse A904 (1) – it is a stunning two-bedroom apartment located on the 11th floor. This luxurious penthouse offers a living area of 67.86 square meters and a terrace measuring 13.20 square meters, with an additional 50 square meters of terrace space. The penthouse boasts panoramic views of the sea and the Old Town.

The apartment features a spacious living area, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen with two spacious terraces. 

One unique feature of this penthouse is the possibility to divide it into two connected studio apartments, each with their own entrances, bathrooms, sleeping areas, and a terrace of 50 square meters. 

Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential.

Expected income from renting apartment A904 – 75.000 Euro

Don’t miss out on the chance to own this stunning penthouse in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information.

Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops.

Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year.

Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%.

The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%. 

Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 

Budva, Montenegro

