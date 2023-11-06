  1. Realting.com
One-bedroom apartment in the Condo Hotel on the seafront

Becici, Montenegro
€475,900
About the complex

Welcome to Sea Star, the newest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The hotel will be opening in June 2023, and we are excited to offer you the opportunity to own a fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment with a terrace.

The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use.

The hotel has two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym. All of these amenities are available for our guests.

The 1-bedroom apartments are available on the 6th, 7th, and 11th floors, and they range in size from 63 to 79 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes a terrace where you can relax and take in the stunning views of the sea.

The interior of the apartment is modern and elegant, designed to offer comfort and luxury. 

The Condo-hotel is perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel. Contact us today to learn more about available apartments and to schedule a viewing.

Becici, Montenegro

