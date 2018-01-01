  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bechichi

Bechichi

Becici, Montenegro
from
€183,056
;
8
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Bechichi residential apartment complex. The complex will be located on a hillside of the Budvan Riviera. In Bechichi, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
5
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 53.0 – 67.0
Price per m², EUR 3,312 – 3,776
Apartment price, EUR 183,056 – 228,956
New building location
Becici, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront
Budva, Montenegro
from
€477,000
Apart-hotel Park Rezidnes
Bar, Montenegro
from
€112,590
Apartment building Aura Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€168,350
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€320,000
Apartment building Brand new 2-bedroom penthouse in a peaceful neighborhood
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€250,000
You are viewing
Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
€183,056
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Two-bedroom Apartment in the new Condo Hotel on the seafront
Apartment building Two-bedroom Apartment in the new Condo Hotel on the seafront
Becici, Montenegro
from
€732,250
Welcome to the latest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The construction has been completed in June 2023, and we are thrilled to present you with the opportunity to own a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment with a spacious terrace. The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use. In addition to our swimming pools, we have two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym.  The 2-bedroom apartments are available on the 7th floor, and they range in size from 101 to 133 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes 2 bathrooms and a terrace where you can relax and take in the stunning views of the sea. The interior of the apartment is modern and elegant, designed to offer comfort and luxury. The 2-bedroom apartments are perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel. Contact us today to learn more about our available apartments and to schedule a viewing.
Residential complex Belvedere
Residential complex Belvedere
Becici, Montenegro
from
€100,000
Area 48–235 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2012
Agency: eNovogradnja
Предлагаем несколько квартир и коммерческих помещений в элитном жилом комплексе Belvedere Residence ****, расположенном в Бечичи. На территории комплекса есть оборудованные зоны отдыха, большой бассейн, управляющая компания, большая зеленая территория, ресепшен, охрана и многое другое. Также для жителей комплекса предусмотрен прямой проход к пляжу, расстояние до моря 100 метров. К продаже предлагаются следующие квартиры и помещения: квартира 49 м2 за 100 000 евро, 4 этаж, вид на море (с ремонтом) пентхаус А71 – 235 м2, 9 этаж, цена: 450 000 евро помещения для СПА и Фитнесса + подсобный этаж – 661 м2, 1-2 этажи, цена: 290 000 евро Все объекты продаются в состоянии под чистовую отделку.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€340,000
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 7th floor of a beautifully designed building. With a spacious 89 m2 area, this apartment boasts breathtaking views of the city, mountains, and sea from its private terrace. The complex is situated in the city center, within close proximity to a range of amenities including supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, bars, and shopping centers. And for those who love the beach, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s only 100 meters away from the facility. Completed interior decoration and furniture are included in the price of the apartment. And with the property only 350 meters from Slovenska Beach in central Budva, you’ll be able to enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding area from the higher floors of our elegant apartments. For those looking to explore, the TQ Plaza shopping center is only steps away, while the historic Budva Old Town is a mere 801 meters from our apartment complex. Each apartment is decorated in light colors and air-conditioned for your comfort. You’ll find a fully equipped kitchen with a dining area, as well as a bathroom with a walk-in shower, bidet, and hairdryer.  Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience luxury living in the heart of Budva. Book your stay with us today!
Realting.com
Go