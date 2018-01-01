Welcome to the latest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The construction has been completed in June 2023, and we are thrilled to present you with the opportunity to own a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment with a spacious terrace.
The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use.
In addition to our swimming pools, we have two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym.
The 2-bedroom apartments are available on the 7th floor, and they range in size from 101 to 133 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes 2 bathrooms and a terrace where you can relax and take in the stunning views of the sea.
The interior of the apartment is modern and elegant, designed to offer comfort and luxury.
The 2-bedroom apartments are perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel.
Предлагаем несколько квартир и коммерческих помещений в элитном жилом комплексе Belvedere Residence ****, расположенном в Бечичи.
На территории комплекса есть оборудованные зоны отдыха, большой бассейн, управляющая компания, большая зеленая территория, ресепшен, охрана и многое другое. Также для жителей комплекса предусмотрен прямой проход к пляжу, расстояние до моря 100 метров.
К продаже предлагаются следующие квартиры и помещения:
квартира 49 м2 за 100 000 евро, 4 этаж, вид на море (с ремонтом)
пентхаус А71 – 235 м2, 9 этаж, цена: 450 000 евро
помещения для СПА и Фитнесса + подсобный этаж – 661 м2, 1-2 этажи, цена: 290 000 евро
Все объекты продаются в состоянии под чистовую отделку.
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 7th floor of a beautifully designed building. With a spacious 89 m2 area, this apartment boasts breathtaking views of the city, mountains, and sea from its private terrace.
The complex is situated in the city center, within close proximity to a range of amenities including supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, bars, and shopping centers. And for those who love the beach, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s only 100 meters away from the facility.
Completed interior decoration and furniture are included in the price of the apartment. And with the property only 350 meters from Slovenska Beach in central Budva, you’ll be able to enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding area from the higher floors of our elegant apartments.
For those looking to explore, the TQ Plaza shopping center is only steps away, while the historic Budva Old Town is a mere 801 meters from our apartment complex. Each apartment is decorated in light colors and air-conditioned for your comfort. You’ll find a fully equipped kitchen with a dining area, as well as a bathroom with a walk-in shower, bidet, and hairdryer.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience luxury living in the heart of Budva. Book your stay with us today!