Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat

The 2-bedroom apartment for sale is completed with a terrace that overlooks the stunning seafront. With a total area of 76,65 square meters, this apartment is spacious and comfortable. Situated on the ground floor, you’ll enjoy easy access to the beach, just a few steps away from your doorstep. The apartment features modern finishes and high-quality materials, ensuring maximum comfort and style.

This complex is located on the seafront, offering a private beach line for residents to enjoy. You’ll also be conveniently located just 5 minutes from Porto Montenegro and 15 minutes from the airport, making it easy to explore all that Tivat has to offer.

If you’re looking for more space, we also have a 3-bedroom apartment available for sale in the complex.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex in Tivat. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and start living your dream life on the seafront.