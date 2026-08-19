Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Philippines
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Philippines

;
Cebu City
14
Metro Manila
30
Central Visayas
18
Muntinlupa
7
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
56 properties total found
Condo in Bacolod, Philippines
UP UP
Condo
Bacolod, Philippines
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
This fully furnished studio condominium in Barangay Bata, Bacolod City offers a practical an…
$46,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐒 – 𝐈𝐏𝐈 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 Location: Cebu City, PHILIPPINES IPI Center Done Rockwell is a…
$278,832
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Taguig, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Price starts from PHP 24,265,000 | From 68 sqm Gardencourt Residences – Garden-Centered Livi…
$422,866
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Condo 1 bedroom in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
1-Bedroom Luxury Residence at The Westin Manila Sonata Place — Ortigas CenterWhere Hotel Lux…
$177,548
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Parañaque, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Parañaque, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
🌿 For Expats & Investors: 2-Bedroom Unit at The Atherton – Parañaque City Own a quality home…
$109,790
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Taguig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
AVIDA 34th Street BGC Tower 1 for  sale -1 bedroom unit 37 sqm (no parking) -Semi-furnished …
$156,843
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Condo 2 bedrooms in Makati, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Makati, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Starting from PHP28,800,000 Astela at Circuit Makati – Your Stellar Urban Haven Astela is Al…
$504,288
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Muntinlupa, Philippines
3 bedroom apartment
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 78 m²
Price starts from PHP 11,900,000 | From 78 sqm The Larsen Tower by Rockwell Primaries: Tranq…
$207,381
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Muntinlupa, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Price starts from PHP 6,000,000 | From 35 sqm The Larsen Tower by Rockwell Primaries: Tranqu…
$104,562
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Own a piece of riverfront city living with this 1-Bedroom Unit at Acqua Private Residences, …
$87,135
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo in Bacolod, Philippines
Condo
Bacolod, Philippines
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
This fully furnished studio condominium in Barangay Bata, Bacolod City offers a practical an…
$46,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Balite II, Philippines
Condo 3 bedrooms
Balite II, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
50% OFF!  Monteluce, Silang – Tagaytay Road Details: Loft Type Fully Furnished 3 bedrooms 2 …
$134,082
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Parañaque, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Parañaque, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Enjoy breathtaking Manila Bay sunset views from this spacious and elegant condominium unit i…
$360,479
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Muntinlupa, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
FOR SALE: 2BR Condo at East Bay Residences – Fordham TowerSucat, Muntinlupa | Facing Pool Vi…
$134,157
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mandaue, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mandaue, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Stylish 2-Bedroom Residence at Mantawi Residences Where Space, Style, and Sophistication Com…
$444,788
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Muntinlupa, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
FOR SALE: 2BR Condo at East Bay Residences – Fordham TowerSucat, Muntinlupa | Facing Pool Vi…
$104,334
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Mandaue, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Mandaue, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
1-Bedroom Luxury Residence Urban Elegance Meets Island Lifestyle Experience refined living i…
$226,992
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo in Bacolod, Philippines
Condo
Bacolod, Philippines
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
This fully furnished studio condominium in Barangay Bata, Bacolod City offers a practical an…
$46,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Quezon City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
One-Bedroom Unit – Seamless Living in a Smart Space Starting at ₱15,501,266 Step into modern…
$270,079
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Quezon City, Philippines
2 bedroom apartment
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Price starts from PHP 11,000,000 | From 82 sqm The Arton by Rockwell: Elevate Your Lifestyle…
$191,697
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
✨ Bauhinia Residences 2-Bedroom – Elegant Space, Lasting Value Experience refined living in …
$517,460
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Muntinlupa, Philippines
3 bedroom apartment
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Price starts from PHP 17,000,000 | From 99 sqm Fordham Tower by Rockwell Primaries: Tranquil…
$296,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Makati, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Makati, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Fully Furnished 1-Bedroom at Avida West – Makati City Live or invest in the heart of Makati …
$120,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pasig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Pasig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Positioned in the heart of Mandaluyong City, Laya by Shang Properties is an ideal choice for…
$191,697
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Muntinlupa, Philippines
2 bedroom apartment
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Price starts from PHP 12,000,000 | From 73 sqm Fordham Tower by Rockwell Primaries: Tranquil…
$209,124
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Quezon City, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Price starts from PHP 6,900,000 | From 47 sqm The Arton by Rockwell: Elevate Your Lifestyle …
$120,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Quezon City, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Price starts from PHP 25,200,000 | From 70 sqm Parklinks North and South Towers – Premium Ri…
$439,160
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
✨ Bauhinia Residences Studio Unit – A Smart Investment & Stylish Home in Cebu Experience ref…
$179,045
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Makati, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Makati, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
🔑 2BR Loft-Type Unit at Milano Residences, Makati — Luxury Living in a Prime Location Step i…
$452,032
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Punta Engano, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Punta Engano, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Beachfront Luxury Condominium Units in Cebu, Philippines Location: Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu C…
$331,113
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Property types in Philippines

condos
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Philippines

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go