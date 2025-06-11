Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Philippines

Condo 1 bedroom in Taguig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
AVIDA 34th Street BGC Tower 1 for  sale -1 bedroom unit 37 sqm (no parking) -Semi-furnished …
$161,049
Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐒 – 𝐈𝐏𝐈 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 Location: Cebu City, PHILIPPINES IPI Center Done Rockwell is a…
$250,521
Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐒 – 𝐈𝐏𝐈 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 Location: Cebu City, PHILIPPINES IPI Center Done Rockwell is a…
$178,944
Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐒 – 𝐈𝐏𝐈 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 Location: Cebu City, PHILIPPINES IPI Center Done Rockwell is a…
$286,310
Condo 1 bedroom in Taguig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Description: 1 bedroom 66sqm Interior designed With parking slot
$232,627
