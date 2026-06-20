Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Żejtun
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Żejtun, Malta

;
сommercial properties
10
1 property total found
Shop in Żejtun, Malta
Shop
Żejtun, Malta
Bathrooms count 2
Located on a highly frequented, busy main road with excellent foot and road traffic, this sh…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go