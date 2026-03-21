Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Żejtun
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Żejtun, Malta

сommercial properties
6
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Żejtun, Malta
Investment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
A magnificent and spacious Palazzo offered for sale fully furnished and maintained in very g…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go