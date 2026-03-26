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  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Valletta, Malta

сommercial properties
15
investment properties
9
1 property total found
Shop in Valletta, Malta
Shop
Valletta, Malta
Located in the iconic Republic Street, this shop sits in the most popular shopping area in V…
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