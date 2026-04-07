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Restaurants for sale in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta

сommercial properties
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1 property total found
Restaurant in Qawra, Malta
Restaurant
Qawra, Malta
Bathrooms count 2
Bar and Restaurant, seating inside and out for 90persons with store next door. Kitchen and b…
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