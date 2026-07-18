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Investment Properties for Sale in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta

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Investment in Xemxija, Malta
Investment
Xemxija, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
This exquisite Palazzo in Wardija is situated in the chic village in northern Malta. In addi…
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