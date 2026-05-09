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Villas for sale in Saint Julian's, Malta

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A rare opportunity to acquire a fully detached, one-off villa located in a highly desirable …
Price on request
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