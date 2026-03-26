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Hotels for sale in Rabat, Malta

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Hotel in Rabat, Malta
Hotel
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Prime Business Investment: A double-fronted Town House nestled in the heart of Rabat, Malta,…
Price on request
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