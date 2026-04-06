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Townhouses for sale in Msida, Malta

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Msida Townhouse Charming Traditional Townhouse located in a sought-after Urban Conservation …
Price on request
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A well kept Townhouse, situated in this quiet residential area in Msida. Accomodation compri…
Price on request
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