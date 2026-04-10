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  2. Malta
  3. Fgura
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Fgura, Malta

сommercial properties
10
1 property total found
Shop in Fgura, Malta
Shop
Fgura, Malta
A brand-new commercial shop is being built for Class 4B use, offering a finished and ready-t…
Price on request
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