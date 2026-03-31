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Business for Sale in Gozo Region, Malta

сommercial properties
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investment properties
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Shop in Valletta, Malta
Shop
Valletta, Malta
Located in the iconic Republic Street, this shop sits in the most popular shopping area in V…
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Warehouse in Qormi, Malta
Warehouse
Qormi, Malta
A warehouse in Handaq
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Shop in Mosta, Malta
Shop
Mosta, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial Shops for Sale Mosta An excellent opportunity to acquire Class 4B commercial sh…
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Commercial property in Mosta, Malta
Commercial property
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Boutique new development in the heart of Mosta, sold at pre-construction prices starting fro…
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Shop in Msida, Malta
Shop
Msida, Malta
A shop is available for sale in Msida. The property is fully finished and ready for immediat…
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Commercial property in Gżira, Malta
Commercial property
Gżira, Malta
Gzira - Development Block The block consists of 16 apartments in total, of which: 1x studi…
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Commercial property in Għargħur, Malta
Commercial property
Għargħur, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the charming village of Gharghur, this development features a studio apartment an…
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Other in Nadur, Malta
Other
Nadur, Malta
Located in Nadur, Gozo, this basement parking space offers convenient and secure parking wit…
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Warehouse in Marsa, Malta
Warehouse
Marsa, Malta
A rare opportunity to acquire a versatile commercial space: this for sale property is a Ware…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
Positioned in one of the most strategic and high-visibility areas of Qormi, this spacious sh…
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Commercial property in Naxxar, Malta
Commercial property
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Naxxar new development in an exclusive complex.This modern residence offers a selection of b…
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Commercial property in Santa Venera, Malta
Commercial property
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
These Santa Venera Maisionettes/ Apartments and Penthouses offer comfortable and practical l…
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