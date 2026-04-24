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Apartments for sale in Cospicua, Malta

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cospicua, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bormla Finished Apartment A newly renovated top-floor 1-bedroom apartment located in the h…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Cospicua, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique maisonette in a quiet Uca area in Cospicua. It consists of 3 bedrooms(main with ens…
Price on request
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