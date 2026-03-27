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Commercial property in Mġarr, Malta
Commercial property
Mġarr, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of Maisonette / Apartments / Penthouses is located on the border of the peaceful…
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Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
A south-facing showroom with integrated warehousing, measuring over 2,000 sqm, is available …
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Commercial property in Fgura, Malta
Commercial property
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New Development in Fgura - 3 Bedroom Apartments & 2 Bedroom Penthouse An exciting new resid…
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Commercial property in Santa Venera, Malta
Commercial property
Santa Venera, Malta
Property located in the heart of St. Venera, this property boasts four spacious floors and s…
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Commercial property in Xemxija, Malta
Commercial property
Xemxija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A selection of Maisonette, apartments and penthouses featuring private pools, optional garag…
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Commercial property in Gżira, Malta
Commercial property
Gżira, Malta
Gzira - Development Block The block consists of 16 apartments in total, of which: 1x studi…
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Commercial property in Pietà, Malta
Commercial property
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Selection of apartments in Pieta with spacious living, dining, and kitchen areas. The prope…
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Commercial property in Tarxien, Malta
Commercial property
Tarxien, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of Maisonettes /Apartments and Penthouses The highlight of this property is the …
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Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A two-bedroom Apartment and Penthouse ( own airspace ) in Paola. The property is thoughtfull…
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Commercial property in Santa Venera, Malta
Commercial property
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
These Santa Venera Maisionettes/ Apartments and Penthouses offer comfortable and practical l…
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Commercial property in Fgura, Malta
Commercial property
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A selection of Maisonette, apartments and penthouses in Fgura Finished to High Standards | …
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Warehouse in Marsa, Malta
Warehouse
Marsa, Malta
This substantial six-car garage offers exceptional storage, flexibility, and long-term poten…
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