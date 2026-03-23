Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Birkirkara
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Birkirkara, Malta

сommercial properties
46
Investment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment in Birkirkara, Malta
Investment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This magnificent estate boasts a majestic baroque residence steeped in history, dating back …
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment in Birkirkara, Malta
Investment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Located in this quiet area of this village one finds this unique  Palazzo, expertly converte…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go