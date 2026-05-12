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Houses for sale in Birgu, Malta

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3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Birgu, Malta
5 bedroom house
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Price on request
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Birgu, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Located on one of the towns most historic and impeccably preserved streets, this magnificent…
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4 bedroom house in Birgu, Malta
4 bedroom house
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful palazzo having splendid sea views Layout comprises of entrance hall combined loung…
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