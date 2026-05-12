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Сommercial property in Birgu, Malta

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2 properties total found
Commercial property in Birgu, Malta
Commercial property
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A  restaurant situated at the Birgu waterfront available for sale, Internal area approx. 100…
Price on request
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Commercial property in Birgu, Malta
Commercial property
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial premises of 40sqm footprint with very high ceiling Property can be divided into t…
Price on request
Leave a request
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