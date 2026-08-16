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Residential properties for sale in Radviliskis, Lithuania

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apartments
3
4 properties total found
House in Radviliskis, Lithuania
House
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD IN RADVILE, MAIRONIC GATV The one-storey house is sold with unequipped att…
$64,939
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2 room apartment in Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/4
2 rooms apartment for sale in Radviliškis, Naujoji str. 8 2 rooms apartment for rent in Rad…
$40,576
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3 room apartment in Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/3
SALES 3 K. BUT IN ROAD, RADVILIŠKIS R. PRINCIPLES: PHARMACOLOGICAL PROPERTIES Neat apartmen…
$19,121
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 room apartment in Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
3 rooms apartment in calm place - Pociūnų kalba, Radviliškio r. o. Spacious 3-room apartment…
$15,296
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