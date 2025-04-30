Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Klaipeda County, Lithuania

Klaipėda
28
Palanga
38
Neringa
3
23 properties total found
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
NORMAL AND PRACTICAL INVESTMENT OBJECT COMPARISON! This house is perfect for a viable inves…
$910,614
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending YOUR LABRENTIONS. The house is located in one of the most desirable Klaipeda microd…
$311,974
3 bedroom house in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, near the center of the third largest port city in Lithuania - Klaipėda (former Me…
$275,339
3 bedroom house in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district (former Memel region), Trušeliai village. Luxury home for sale.…
$373,675
House in Siupariai, Lithuania
House
Siupariai, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
5-room house for sale in Klaipeda district, Shikar village. This house will be perfect for p…
$234,692
House in Kalote, Lithuania
House
Kalote, Lithuania
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
-------------------------------------------------- NEAR KLAIPĖDA, Kalotės village. 138.29 sq…
$259,892
House in Stanciai, Lithuania
House
Stanciai, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
$338,411
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
A house for sale in the very center of Palanga! ===================================== ADVANT…
$2,06M
House in Skuodas, Lithuania
House
Skuodas, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
A quiet homestead / dwelling house with land plot and other structures is sold in a quiet fl…
$33,920
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-STORY TOWNHOUSE FOR SALE IN THE PRESTIGIOUS KLAIPĖDA NEIGHBORHOOD, GIRULIAI. Giruliai is…
$471,607
House in Stragnai II, Lithuania
House
Stragnai II, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a spacious 7-room (160 square.) part of the house (cottedge) with 14 acres of land …
$140,887
House in Slengiai, Lithuania
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 2
5-room house for sale in Slengiai, Klaipėda district. ======================================…
$323,706
3 bedroom house in Svepeliai, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Svepeliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Jonušai village, Lymanto street 33 (former Memel area). Fully …
$408,318
House in Kretinga, Lithuania
House
Kretinga, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
2-STORY HOUSE FOR SALE IN KRETINGA. --------------------------------------------------------…
$85,243
House in Kuliai, Lithuania
House
Kuliai, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
LEAVE POINT - COUNTRY OF PLAYER OF DOVINE, FROM THE OTHER FUEL CUT AND THE NETWORK CENTRE! …
$146,152
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF 2-SODE SKILLS ONE COUNTRY OTHER CRUSTACEANS IN THE AREA, GREENHOUSE KACE S / B -----…
$39,922
House in Lebartai, Lithuania
House
Lebartai, Lithuania
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale unfinished construction house in Klaipeda district --------------------------------…
$59,346
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 1
I invite you to the Open Day! March 7, from 4 pm to 6 p.m. Pre -registration is required:   …
$248,175
House in Aukstkiemiai, Lithuania
House
Aukstkiemiai, Lithuania
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 1
DO NOT MEET UNIQUE OPPORTUNITIES! MODERNUS 364,46 KV. / M. NAMAS IN ONE OF THE LAST CRUDE PL…
$1,87M
House in Slengiai, Lithuania
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 2
$611,155
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE IN A SMALL VILLAGE, KLAIPĖDA Are you looking for a cozy and comfortable house…
$519,994
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
An exclusive offer for those looking for resort tranquility just outside the city: A house i…
$936,767
5 room house in Ketvergiai, Lithuania
5 room house
Ketvergiai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 327 m²
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ketvergiai village, in a very beautiful place, near the forest…
$386,572
