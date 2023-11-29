Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Klaipeda County, Lithuania

Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with central heating, with parking in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with central heating, with parking
Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Šlapšilė village, Žvyro street (former Memel area), a cozy, mo…
€174,000
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Lietuvių
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Truseliai, Lithuania
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Truseliai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Trušeliai village, Lazdynų street 12 (former Memel area) full…
€129,000
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Lietuvių
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with parking in Palanga, Lithuania
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with parking
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Palanga city, Hipodromo St. Semi-detached house with partial completion in very p…
€250,000
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Lietuvių

