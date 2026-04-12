Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Kaunas County, Lithuania

Kaunas
110
136 properties total found
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUDED PART OF HOUSEHOLD IN RAW, RADYLLER PL. - MORE SPACE, PRIVACY AND PREMISES OTHER THA…
$749
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/9
1 room apartment for rent in Dainava, V. Kresės pr. 18 It's a great strategic place!! Free…
$404
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 60 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 60 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
60 sq.m rooms for rent in a convenient location of Kaunas, in Aukštaičių g. 54a, near the st…
$643
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 6/7
LOWER SPACE 2 CABLES 2 rooms apartment (63 sq.m) for rent in Palanga. The apartment has ju…
$874
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 240 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 240 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
COLUMNS OF ADMINISTRATIVE ADVANTAGE ESTABLISHED IN FULL G.104. INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTION, DESI…
$1,751
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
IN THE FIELD OF THE FIELD, THE LAST MONTHS OF THE MILK MICRORAYONAS - RAW AND DOUBLE, LOCATE…
$643
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
One of the most beautiful places in Kaunas, Oaks, Mintis Rato Street The exclusive interwar …
$2,019
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/4
Would you like to live in the very center of Kaunas - where everything is reached on foot? 2…
$691
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 33 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 33 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
$255
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 868 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 868 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 868 m²
Floor 3
$12,081
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 309 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 309 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 309 m²
Floor 1
$4,274
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 142 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 142 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 142 m²
Floor 1
$2,550
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 43 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 43 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
$499
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury, exclusive design and a fully furnished 3-room apartment with two balconies for rent …
$1,160
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 2 203 m² in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 203 m²
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 2 203 m²
Floor 1
$2,319
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/3
Styling 2 rooms apartment in Kaunas Old Town, Kurpų g. 2 rooms apartment for rent in the ver…
$760
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 600 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 600 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 600 m²
Floor 1
$2,782
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 26 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 26 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
$290
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 2 693 m² in Naujasodis, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 693 m²
Naujasodis, Lithuania
Area 2 693 m²
Floor 1
$24,976
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 145 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 145 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 145 m²
Floor 4
$2,019
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Land
Kaunas, Lithuania
$2,319
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 547 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 547 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 547 m²
Floor 1
$6,341
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 33 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 33 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
One of the most mobile places in Kaunas - Savanorių pr. 187 rooms for rent in exclusive desi…
$418
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 52 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 52 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
$1,043
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
REMOVED FACILITIES IN CIRCUMSTANCES AND PRIVITY Cosy and fully equipped cottage for rent G…
$1,038
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/5
REMOVABLE SPACE AND LIGHT BUT 3 CASTLE Cosy, 3 rooms apartment for rent in Aleksotas, in a c…
$562
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 2 216 m² in Zemaitkiemis, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 216 m²
Zemaitkiemis, Lithuania
Area 2 216 m²
Floor 1
$14,130
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
$869
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 139 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 139 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Floor 1
$1,391
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 303 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 303 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 303 m²
Floor 2
$2,283
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių

Property types in Kaunas County

apartments
houses
сommercial properties
Realting.com
Go