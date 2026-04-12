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Monthly rent of houses in Kaunas County, Lithuania

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4 properties total found
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUDED PART OF HOUSEHOLD IN RAW, RADYLLER PL. - MORE SPACE, PRIVACY AND PREMISES OTHER THA…
$749
per month
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
One of the most beautiful places in Kaunas, Oaks, Mintis Rato Street The exclusive interwar …
$2,019
per month
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House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
REMOVED FACILITIES IN CIRCUMSTANCES AND PRIVITY Cosy and fully equipped cottage for rent G…
$1,038
per month
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House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVELY OF 3 CABLES WITH AUTONOMOUS HEAT IN GIRAITAS -----------------------------------…
$859
per month
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