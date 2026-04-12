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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Kaunas County, Lithuania

Kaunas
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1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/9
1 room apartment for rent in Dainava, V. Kresės pr. 18 It's a great strategic place!! Free…
$404
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 6/7
LOWER SPACE 2 CABLES 2 rooms apartment (63 sq.m) for rent in Palanga. The apartment has ju…
$874
per month
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
IN THE FIELD OF THE FIELD, THE LAST MONTHS OF THE MILK MICRORAYONAS - RAW AND DOUBLE, LOCATE…
$643
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/4
Would you like to live in the very center of Kaunas - where everything is reached on foot? 2…
$691
per month
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury, exclusive design and a fully furnished 3-room apartment with two balconies for rent …
$1,160
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/3
Styling 2 rooms apartment in Kaunas Old Town, Kurpų g. 2 rooms apartment for rent in the ver…
$760
per month
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/5
REMOVABLE SPACE AND LIGHT BUT 3 CASTLE Cosy, 3 rooms apartment for rent in Aleksotas, in a c…
$562
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
$869
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
$522
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
IN THE PREVIOUS PLACE OF THE NETWORK, IN THE RAW BASE, THE 2 CAPBASE WILL BE WITH THE PLACE …
$631
per month
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
$746
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/3
SELECTED HOUSEHOLD 2 CABLES HAVE BEEN IN THE WESTERN, V. SLADKEVIUS G. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _…
$987
per month
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/3
$1,681
per month
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1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/8
$383
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/4
Looking for a cozy apartment in a quiet place near Kaunas? 2 rooms, 57 sq.m apartment for r…
$710
per month
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1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/4
1 room flat for rent in Kaunas FORMER PRINCIPLES: - Central-collector heating; - Modern, mo…
$566
per month
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1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/3
$672
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
2 rooms apartment for rent in Kaunas, in Aleksotas, in Spatial street with 2 parking places.…
$551
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
$962
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/5
IFRS 7.20 (a) (ii) 2. BUTAS PARTIZANŲ g. KAUNE You're in the middle. BEST PLACE OF LIFE FOR …
$537
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
IFRS 7.20 (a) (ii) 2. BUTAS DRAGES g. KAUNE You're in the middle. BEST PLACE OF LIFE FOR STU…
$464
per month
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/9
$580
per month
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4 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,159
per month
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/4
LOCATED SPACE OF 3 CABLES WITH BUILDING PLACE, MILK CENTRE, PARODOS G. 8 Three rooms apartm…
$977
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/2
29 sq.m apartment for rent in a convenient location of Kaunas, only on the hill Aleksotas, S…
$687
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment for rent in Žaliakalnis, Žaliakalnis, Dzūkų g.. With kitchen, living room, bedroo…
$1,728
per month
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1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 9/9
DO YOU SHAKE SOME INSTALLATIONS ONLY TO THE CENTRE? Do you want to see the evening? Your dre…
$405
per month
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/5
WANT TO USE BUTTER IN A BETTER STRATEGIC FIELD? PROHIBITION OF 3 ANGLE BUT IN THE SEA AREA G…
$638
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
EXPOSURES TO THE PROCEEDINGS OF 2 CARBALANCES HAVE BEEN FULFILLED, 90. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _…
$487
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/4
$615
per month
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