  A house, an apartment, a villa Zasulauka 28

A house, an apartment, a villa Zasulauka 28

Riga, Latvia
from
€29,000
;
25
About the complex

The unique apartment project is located in a closed, large, green area with its own apple orchard and children's playground. Additional information The layout of each apartment is individual and thought out to the smallest detail. The facade of the house and the staircase are decorated at a high level of design and quality. External wall thickness 1 m, very high level of energy efficiency, ceiling height from 3.2 m to 4.5 m. available parking spaces, both under the roof and open type. The project has implemented many different apartment types and layouts. Virtually all apartments on the ground floor have their own land area, approximately equal to the area of the apartment. The second floor apartments have very high ceilings, up to four meters, some of these apartments are built in LOFT style, with the possibility of installing a bedroom on the second floor. Most of the apartments are 3-room and some 4-room apartments suitable for families with children, each of which has two bathrooms, a carefully thought-out kitchen and cabinets for the best placement option. As well as in the project there is a large number of compact 1-room apartments, which are especially profitable for rent. For the decoration of these apartments are used special durable materials for everyday use, built-in kitchens and even attached curtains. The buyer so must purchase a sofa or bed and can put rental advertisements!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2020
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Raņķa Dambis 31
Riga, Latvia
Krasotāju iela 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,350
Art Luxury House
Riga, Latvia
from
€14,336
Tirgoņu iela 11
Riga, Latvia
from
€215,200
Saulgoži
kekavas novads, Latvia
Other complexes
Trebū HOME
Trebū HOME
Riga, Latvia
from
€89,700
Completion date: 2020
Trebū HOME is a new and modern residential concept in Rīga developed by combining everything that is necessary for a good and comfortable life so that you can truly enjoy your home. We have used modern technological solutions to provide classical home values to our residents, including comfort, energy efficiency, and safe environment. Special efforts were focused on landscape design at Trebū HOME. The spacious grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches and playgrounds, with an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. The total floor space of Trebū HOME exceeds 145,000 m2, with more than 1,400 apartments. This is one of the largest residential developments in Rīga. Trebū HOME was designed by one of Latvia’s best known and most experienced architectural firms, SIA ARHIS ARHIKTEKTI, led by Chief Architect Andris Kronbergs. ARHIS has won many prestigious awards in Latvia, including the Latvian Annual Architecture Award. In 2003, Kronbergs was nominated for the Pritzker Architecture Prize. He has won many awards in various architectural competitions. LOCATION: Trebū HOME is located on the right bank of the Daugava River in Rīga, in a quiet, green area between Lubānas, Salnas and Kupriču streets. Trebū HOME is just a 20 minutes’ drive from the city center and just five minutes away from the lush countryside. Trebū HOME offers all the amenities of the city life. The well-developed infrastructure is nearby, including public transport, schools, nurseries, shops, and other facilities for a comfortable everyday life. APARTMENTS: Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy their light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. Currently, there are 108 affordable apartments in two five-story buildings with the total area of more than 6,000 m2 available on the market: 36 m2 studio apartments 40-52 m2 one bedroom apartments 67-68 m2 two bedroom apartments 80 m2 three bedroom apartments. All apartments are fully finished using high-quality finishing materials and have bathroom equipment installed. The layout of the apartments is carefully designed so that residents can use all the available space. All apartments have balconies except the ground floor apartments, which have terraces on a 1.2 m high fenced deck. LIVING ENVIRONMENT: Special care was devoted to the landscape design at the Trebū HOME project. The 10-hectare grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches, playgrounds, and an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Every Trebū HOME yard will have a playground for our youngest residents. Sports and games facilities for older children will also be built on the grounds. Fans of an active lifestyle and sports will enjoy outdoor activity areas, such as sports fields, an outdoor gym, and a basketball court. An oak alley running through the grounds will offer walking, biking and running lanes, as well as recreation zones.
Manufaktūra
Manufaktūra
Riga, Latvia
Manufaktūra is one of the fastest growing business parks on our portfolio. On the premises, there are a lot of enterprises from multiple industries that operate in the fields of poligraphy, furniture production, velosport and motosport product selling. Offered premises are suited for those who seek premises for office needs as well as for enterpreneurs who are planning to start production, sell goods or store them in a warehouse. The rental fee is being determined depending on the main function of the premises and the need for room customization. Available area is from 10m2 up to 2 500m2 and more. Total property area 32 000m2. Unique premises are available with a separate entrance on the first floor.
SCHOOLHOUSE LOFT
SCHOOLHOUSE LOFT
Riga, Latvia
from
€66,960
Completion date: 2021
We offer studio, two-room, three-room apartments, as well as two-level apartments with private terraces. The area of the apartments is from 33 m2 to 83 m2. The minimum ceiling height is 2.8 meters, while in two-level apartments it reaches 6 meters. The developer of the project offers 51 apartments with a full business class finish. Thanks to the historic three-lever windows and the well-adjusted location of the house relative to the sides of the sky, the bright living rooms become a gathering point for family and friends. The windows of the quiet bedrooms are directed to a picturesque and specially designed courtyard, lighting and Recreation Area or to the natural light-filled (north-west) courtyard, and are ready to guard your dreams and morning inspiration.
