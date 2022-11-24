Exploring the Realting catalog, we found an amazingly beautiful apartment right in the center of Riga. If you are attracted by the atmosphere, history, and sophistication of the apartments, then this is definitely the right option.

Buy an apartment in Latvia can both residents of the country and foreigners. This also applies to mortgages — in addition, foreigners in exchange for investment and purchase of real estate in Latvia can obtain a temporary residence permit for 5 years and the Schengen visa (for the Russians this rule no longer applies). More about this we wrote here . And now let’s return to our review.

As we mentioned above, the apartment is located in the center of Riga, namely in the historical part of Vidzeme, where is the highest peak in Latvia — Gaizins (311.6 meters above sea level) and a rocky seashore with beautiful promenades, rocky headlands and sandy cliffs.

The house where the apartment is located was built in 1913 and was completely renovated in 2016 (including replacing all communications, elevators, and rebuilding the heating, water and air conditioning system). From the outside, the house looks very elegant and atmospheric.

The apartment looks even more captivating from the inside — the palatial charm is felt from the first glance. The layout is as follows: 4 rooms (two of them are isolated bedrooms), two balconies, equipped kitchen (with a bonus in the form of an aquarium) and «royal» bathroom with a window — the total area of the apartment is 130.3 sq.m. All rooms are already equipped with quality furniture and appliances.

The interior style of the apartment can be called «elegant classics» — clearly visible historical notes, mingled with modern technology. The interior is decorated in the same style and color scheme, and the high-quality trim, wooden doors, and oak parquet stand for the status of the apartment.

The Old City is a 10-minute walk from the apartment, and the beautiful Esplanade Park is also nearby. The Galleria Riga shopping center, Radisson Blu hotel, fashion brand stores, beauty salons, etc. are two blocks away.