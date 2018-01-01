A house, an apartment, a villa Juglas Residence

  1. Realting.com
Riga, Latvia
About the complex

New project in the very center of Jugla Thanks to its great location, JUGLAS RESIDENCE is the right home for families with children. The house has only 4 spacious two-storey apartments with private terraces in a quiet, green place, which will make you feel like in a private house. We offer customers to buy apartments with a gray finish, precisely because gray finish is not only an opportunity to create your dream home, but also the most advantageous way to buy an apartment - the landlord chooses materials and solutions that suit his capabilities, and does not pay for things he does not need. In addition, it is possible to change the existing layout in gray-finished apartments, for example, to build partitions. Thus, the landlord can choose the layout of the apartment down to the smallest detail, creating his dream home. Upon request, we can offer you the most suitable housing planning, design project development and finishing services. A special advantage of these apartments is the high ceilings (3.50m), high-quality REHAU PVC Windows, storage space, large terraces where you can enjoy delicious BBQ dishes with friends or family. Also, everyday well-being is improved by a tidy environment - a green courtyard, paved paths and a playground for children.
The year of construction
2020
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Mežaparka Rezidences
Mežaparka Rezidences
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
Mežaparka Rezidences will cover 31 ha of landscaped area. The historical and natural context of Mežaparks was taken into consideration while working on the project concept. The villas are carefully planned to ensure privacy, while providing connection to the beautiful environment and yard, which combines the opportunities of modern technologies and aesthetic values. The architectural solution of each building has been tailor-made according to the specific relief of each land plot, taking into account the scenery of the dunes, rational use of the land plot, and well considered layout of indoor premises towards the cardinal directions. The land plots are enclosed by a combined type of fencing with fence structures alternating with green hedges and clusters of plants. To ensure that the buildings are in harmony with the natural environment of Mežaparks, they are constructed from modern, high quality materials that complement the district’s characteristically reserved style.
Lāčplēša 36
Lāčplēša 36
Riga, Latvia
from
€84,000
Completion date: 2023
We offer you an exclusive opportunity to reserve apartments in the very center of Riga, where you will have access to excellent infrastructure and amenities. Nearby, you will find restaurants, entertainment venues, shops, bakeries, pharmacies, kindergartens, and schools. This is a new project consisting of two buildings - a facade building and a courtyard building. A comprehensive renovation will be carried out in the building to ensure your comfort and well-being: The roof will be renovated; The hot and cold water and sewage systems will be restored; Individual meters will be installed on the radiators, allowing you to control heat consumption; The facade of the building will be completely renovated, giving it a new look; The entrance doors will be replaced, providing security and a modern appearance; The courtyard will be landscaped and well-maintained, where you can enjoy relaxation and fresh air; A new elevator will be installed in the facade building, facilitating daily movement; Each apartment will be equipped with new doors, ensuring privacy and comfort; A video intercom system will be provided for additional security in your home; Internet connection from TET and BALTCOM will be available, keeping you connected to the digital world. The apartments will be sold as separate property units, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of real estate. Additionally, you will benefit from the intended portion of the land that accompanies the apartments. You will have a unique opportunity to carry out renovation works yourself, customizing the apartment to your personal preferences. The plan is to complete all the work within this year, providing you with a ready-made residence according to your wishes and standards. Don't miss out on the opportunity to purchase an apartment in the newest real estate project in Riga! Contact us to learn more and reserve your apartment now.
Artilērijas 65
Artilērijas 65
Riga, Latvia
from
€59,000
Completion date: 2023
ABOUT THE PROJECT: We have completed a full renovation of the building, which includes the installation of all new utilities - electrical wiring, plumbing, and sewage networks. New partition walls have been constructed, and apartment entrance doors have been installed, complying with sound insulation and fire safety regulations. The building's facade has been renovated and insulated, as well as the basement areas. The apartments are equipped with a ventilation system, and underfloor heating has been installed for heating. A new roof covering has also been built. As a result of the renovation, spacious double-glazed windows, French balconies, or doors leading to terraces have been installed. In the historically preserved and charming guardian's house, we have provided a place for residents to store bicycles and baby strollers. The basement spaces have been used to create storage rooms for each apartment. In this project, all apartments have been fully finished, and if necessary, we will be happy to assist with furniture design. Our functionally planned apartments boast high-quality interiors made from natural finishing materials. They feature solid surface bathtubs, "Laufen" and "Grohe" plumbing fixtures, ceramic tiles, Class 33 laminate or three-layer oak parquet, and veneered doors selected for the comfort of the new residents. Each apartment is equipped with an individual heat meter, as well as hot and cold water meters. Energy Efficiency: Taking into account the buyers' demands for energy-efficient and sustainable housing, we have carried out a building reconstruction to achieve Class A and A+ energy efficiency ratings. External insulation work has been done, energy-efficient double-glazed windows have been installed, and each apartment has an individual heat meter. A ventilation system has been installed in each room. Heating is provided by a Toshiba air/water heat pump. Solar panels have been installed on the roof. These investments are currently considered the most cost-effective solution for cost savings in multi-apartment buildings, allowing residents to receive low utility bills. PRIVACY IN THE CITY CENTER: The project consists of only 12 apartments located in a large, beautiful, and enclosed courtyard, and almost every apartment has its own terrace or balcony. ENERGY CLASS A AND A+: Projects offering Class A and A+ energy efficiency ratings are very rare in the center of Riga. Heating for the apartments is provided by a heat pump, and there is a ventilation system in the apartments, as well as solar panels on the roof. GREEN AND PROMISING AREA: The Grizinkalns district is part of the UNESCO cultural heritage with a historical feel and green recreation areas. Here, modern comfort meets the tranquility and charm of nature. MODERN LAYOUT AND STYLISH INTERIOR: The building previously served as a storage facility for props from Riga's film studios, so the interior of the apartments and the restored historical staircases emphasize the industrial character of the building. Green Environment and Sustainability: One of the advantages of Grizinkalns is the large, enclosed, and green courtyards. Our project has also found its home in such a courtyard, where many century-old trees grow, complemented by shrubs and evergreen plantings, as well as other thoughtful landscaping solutions. Almost every apartment is offered its own balcony or terrace, which, considering the small number of apartments, will ensure peace, quiet, and privacy in the center of Riga. Thinking about preserving our environment, waste sorting will be provided. In our project, each apartment has the opportunity to purchase its own covered parking space, and there is also the possibility to charge your electric car.
