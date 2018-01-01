  1. Realting.com
  3. A house, an apartment, a villa STABU 100

A house, an apartment, a villa STABU 100

Riga, Latvia
from
€93,600
;
50
About the complex

Comfort and elegance in the city! Stabu 100 is located on the quiet, picturesque outskirts of the center of Riga. The house stands out with a monolithic concrete frame, high energy efficiency and stylish design. The modern design includes loggia and decorative concrete panels with a pattern reminiscent of champagne foam. Prices from 1,580 EUR / m². Flexible transaction conditions - we offer split payments or discounts. We pay for property valuation for banks. Additional information The building has seven floors, 33 apartments and two commercial premises with a total area of ​​243m². High-speed elevator. Starting from the 4th floor, on one side of the building there are great views of the Old Town, on the other side you can see the romantic roofs of the historical center of Riga. The project envisages cozy, one-room, two-room, three-room and four-room apartments with an area from 41 to 131 m2. Three-chamber double-glazed windows perfectly retain heat and protect from street noise. All apartments are offered fully finished. Natural materials are used to the maximum. The bathrooms have heated floors and high-quality plumbing. Internet communications drawn. Special electronic utility billing is provided for greater comfort of the population. The inner yard is fenced, well lit and green. In the landscaped area there is a children's playground, parking for cars and bicycles. Construction of the building started in 2018. The project has been put into operation!
The year of construction
2020
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Similar complexes
Tirgoņu iela 11
Riga, Latvia
from
€215,200
Dignājas 4
Riga, Latvia
from
€550
Green Park
Terini, Latvia
from
€6,580
PARK ALLEY II
Riga, Latvia
from
€131,000
KERN RESIDENCES
Riga, Latvia
from
€180,000
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa STABU 100
Riga, Latvia
from
€93,600
Other complexes
River Breeze Residence
River Breeze Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€196,000
Completion date: 2018
49 apartments in Klīversala, on the shore of the Daugava, with a view to the panorama of Old Riga and its towers. Ranging from 56 to 316 m², all apartments come with spacious terraces. The ground floor apartments are designed as town-houses, meaning that they are built on two storeys with a private outer space, creating the sense of a private house in the very centre of Riga. For the convenience of residents, there are private storage spaces on the lower under ground floor, as well as an underground car park on two levels, which will allow the surrounding area to be kept car-free. The building’s visual appearance bears evidence of contemporary architecture, which has been created using the most modern and technologically advanced materials and construction methods. The marvellous view to the picturesque silhouette of the Old Town makes the project invaluable. All apartments are fully fitted out using contemporary materials from the latest collections of Italian and German manufacturers. Due to the highest quality materials, the dwelling spaces are characterised by a pleasant atmosphere – the microclimate in each apartment is supported by a modern ventilation system and air conditioners, which the owner can adjust to their own liking. Ventis Didrihsons, the author of the project, says: We believe that the concept of the building is unique due to the clear-cut structure of its volume and the notable dimensionality, which will be accentuated by the play between light and shadows. The building is designed to maximally open the dwelling spaces toward the premium panoramic views along the perimeter of the building: Old Riga, the Daugava, the bay of Āgenskalns to the west and Klīversala to the south. An interesting fact: the green area of the territory features a multitude of trees and shrubs such as mountain pine, black alder, barberry, black elder, birch, rowan-tree, guelder rose, etc. The construction is expected to be finished at the end of 2017.
Abava Biznesa Parks
Abava Biznesa Parks
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,250
Abava Ltd. is owner and developer of the largest business park in Riga, with a total area of 18 hectares and buildings area of more than 60,000 square meters. Our company's main activity is the preparation and lease of infrastructure necessary for the entrepreneurship, providing the customers with a complete service for the successful development of their business. The proposed solution will always include specific for customers' business, functional, comfortable, and pleasant working spaces and environment. Business park ABAVA is located within 7 km from the center of Riga, with convenient transportation access routes from the Riga bypass. The direct railway branch owned by the park and the nearby harbor create additional advantages for organization of cargo movement. We will comprehend your needs and provide the environment for the implementation.
SCHOOLHOUSE LOFT
SCHOOLHOUSE LOFT
Riga, Latvia
from
€66,960
Completion date: 2021
We offer studio, two-room, three-room apartments, as well as two-level apartments with private terraces. The area of the apartments is from 33 m2 to 83 m2. The minimum ceiling height is 2.8 meters, while in two-level apartments it reaches 6 meters. The developer of the project offers 51 apartments with a full business class finish. Thanks to the historic three-lever windows and the well-adjusted location of the house relative to the sides of the sky, the bright living rooms become a gathering point for family and friends. The windows of the quiet bedrooms are directed to a picturesque and specially designed courtyard, lighting and Recreation Area or to the natural light-filled (north-west) courtyard, and are ready to guard your dreams and morning inspiration.
