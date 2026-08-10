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Residential properties for sale in Viterbo, Italy

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2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Viterbo, Italy
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Viterbo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
$313,976
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bomarzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bomarzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 470 m²
IT-. Вилла под РимомВ городе Аттильяно, относящийся к этрусскому периоду о чем свидетельству…
$463,019
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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Properties features in Viterbo, Italy

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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