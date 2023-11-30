Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Venezia

Residential properties for sale in Venezia, Italy

Venice
5
8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Jesolo, Italy
2 room apartment
Jesolo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
IT-080618. Комплекс на первой линии с личным пляжем в ЙезолоПродается квартира в 24 этажном …
€610,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
7 room apartment in Venice, Italy
7 room apartment
Venice, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
This is the kind of property you can expect in a James Bond film. A beautiful and unique pro…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Stra, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stra, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Large Venetian villa in, Stra, Veneto, Italy. Stra (Venice) in the province of Veneto is 2 m…
€1,20M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€240,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Monastery of the Apparition, a building of great historical importance for the Island and fo…
€396,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€435,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€340,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€213,600
Leave a request

Property types in Venezia

apartments

Properties features in Venezia, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir