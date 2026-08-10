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Residential properties for sale in Venezia, Italy

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Venice
8
11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Caorle, Italy
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Caorle, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
In the immediate vicinity of Caorle, in the Bryan area, we offer a detached villa surrounded…
$523,717
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Venice, Italy
Villa
Venice, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
Unique residence with an indoor pool, a large park and a private pond - a luxurious estate n…
$3,55M
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2 bedroom apartment in Jesolo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Jesolo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
IT-080618. Комплекс на первой линии с личным пляжем в ЙезолоПродается квартира в 24 этажном …
$715,042
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse in Lido di Jesolo, Italy
Penthouse
Lido di Jesolo, Italy
Area 168 m²
Floor 8
Situated on privileged 8th and 9th floors, this exceptional penthouse combines modern Italia…
$2,27M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
$262,767
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3 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
$476,265
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pellestrina, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pellestrina, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Venice Lido is located just a few minutes from Venice, one of the most amazing and beautiful…
$1,68M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
$372,253
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1 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
$233,862
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Apartment 23 bedrooms in Venice, Italy
Apartment 23 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
Bedrooms 23
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 160 m²
On the island of Murano, next to Campo San Bernardo, is this elegant hotel built on the grou…
$3,83M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Monastery of the Apparition, a building of great historical importance for the Island and fo…
$433,565
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Property types in Venezia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Venezia, Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
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