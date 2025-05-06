Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Veneto, Italy

Peschiera del Garda
8
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Costa, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Costa, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 781 m²
Number of floors 4
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Veneto, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go