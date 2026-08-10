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Residential properties for sale in Valsolda, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Valsolda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Valsolda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 253 m²
A few minutes from the city of Lugano and the center of Porlezza and Menaggio, we find this …
$3,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Valsolda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Valsolda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Situated near the border of Switzerland on Lake Lugano, at just a few minutes from the cente…
$1,86M
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Properties features in Valsolda, Italy

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