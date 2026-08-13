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Residential properties for sale in Unione di Comuni Montani Colline del Fiora, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Manciano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Manciano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
IT-. Продается дом -башня пощадью 270 кв.мВ красивой  деревушке,  в самом сердце тосканской …
$1,13M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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